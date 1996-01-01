3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Sports physiologists at an Olympic training center wanted to monitor athletes to determine at what point their muscles were functioning anaerobically. They could do this by checking for a buildup of which of the following compounds?
A
ATP
B
Carbon dioxide
C
ADP
D
Oxygen
E
Lactate
