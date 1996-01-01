3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
In brewing beer, maltose (a disaccharide of glucose) is __________.
A
a sweetener
B
the substrate for aerobic respiration
C
one of the enzymes for alcoholic fermentation
D
a substitute for pyruvate that cannot be made in yeast
E
the substrate for alcoholic fermentation
305
