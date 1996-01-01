2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Adding acid tends to __________ of a solution.
increase the hydrogen ion concentration and raise the pH
decrease the hydrogen ion concentration and raise the pH
decrease the hydrogen ion concentration and lower the pH
increase the hydrogen ion concentration and lower the pH
