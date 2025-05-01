In an introduction to cell division, mature human nerve cells and most skeletal muscle cells are typically described as being in which phase of the cell cycle, meaning they have exited the cycle and do not normally divide?
A
S phase
B
M phase (mitosis)
C
G0 phase
D
G2 phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phases of the cell cycle: G1 (growth), S (DNA synthesis), G2 (preparation for mitosis), and M (mitosis). Cells typically progress through these phases to divide.
Recognize that some mature cells, such as nerve cells and skeletal muscle cells, do not regularly divide once fully developed.
Learn that these non-dividing cells exit the active cell cycle and enter a resting or quiescent phase called the G0 phase.
Note that the G0 phase is distinct from G1, S, G2, and M phases because cells in G0 are metabolically active but not preparing to divide.
Conclude that mature human nerve cells and most skeletal muscle cells are typically in the G0 phase, meaning they have exited the cell cycle and do not normally divide.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cell Division with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan