Definition of Salt A salt is a chemical compound formed from the reaction of an acid and a base, typically consisting of cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions). Salts are often crystalline in structure and can be soluble or insoluble in water. Common examples include sodium chloride (table salt) and potassium nitrate.

Acids and Bases Acids are substances that donate protons (H+) in a solution, resulting in a lower pH, while bases accept protons, leading to a higher pH. The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids and bases based on proton transfer, whereas the Lewis theory defines them based on electron pair donation and acceptance. Understanding these definitions is crucial for distinguishing between acids, bases, and salts.