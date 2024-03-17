19. Blood Vessels
General Blood Vessel Structure
Which blood vessel tunic has the most active role in controlling blood flow?
A
Tunica intima, as it is makes direct contact with the blood.
B
Tunica media, as it contains smooth muscle which causes the vessel’s diameter to change.
C
Tunica externa, as it dampens the large pressure changes caused by the beating of the heart.
D
None of the layers play an active role in controlling blood flow.
