19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
Problem 4b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Baroreceptors that function in the regulation of blood pressure are located in the (a) left ventricle, (b) brainstem, (c) carotid sinus, (d) common iliac artery, (e) pulmonary trunk.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy and Physiology: Blood Flow and Pressure with a bite sized video explanation from Draw it to Know it - Medical & Biological SciencesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice