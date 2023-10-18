Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Membrane Structure Cellular organelles are often enclosed by membranes that share a similar phospholipid bilayer structure to the plasma membrane. This structure allows for selective permeability, enabling the organelles to maintain distinct internal environments necessary for their specific functions, such as energy production or protein synthesis. Recommended video: 06:49 06:49 Biological Membranes

Compartmentalization Compartmentalization refers to the division of cellular functions into distinct organelles, each surrounded by a membrane. This organization allows for specialized environments within the cell, facilitating efficient biochemical processes and preventing interference between incompatible reactions, thus enhancing overall cellular efficiency.