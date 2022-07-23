Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum (SER) The smooth endoplasmic reticulum (SER) is an organelle involved in the synthesis of lipids and carbohydrates. Unlike the rough endoplasmic reticulum, which has ribosomes on its surface for protein synthesis, the SER is smooth and plays a crucial role in lipid metabolism, detoxification, and calcium storage. It is essential for producing phospholipids and cholesterol, which are vital for cell membrane formation.

Golgi Apparatus The Golgi apparatus is a membrane-bound organelle that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles. While it is involved in lipid processing, its primary function is not the synthesis of lipids or carbohydrates but rather the post-translational modification and distribution of proteins synthesized in the rough endoplasmic reticulum.