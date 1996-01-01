16. Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Ghrelin is a hormone produced in the stomach with target cells in the anterior pituitary. Its release is associated with feelings of hunger, and its release is lowest immediately after eating. Considering this, why do you think the stomach is not usually considered as an organ of the endocrine system?
As described, ghrelin is part of a paracrine and not endocrine signal.
While stomach contributes to endocrine function, the stomach’s primary role is not endocrine signaling.
The stomach is an example of an exocrine gland, not an endocrine gland.
Endocrine glands send signals to target cells, not other endocrine glands.
