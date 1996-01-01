16. Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which statement below correctly identifies the difference between the endocrine system and other body systems?
A
The organs of most other systems are typically connected or in close proximity, while the endocrine system is distributed throughout the body.
B
The organs of other systems are embryologically linked while the endocrine organs develop from separate germ layers.
C
The organs of other body systems only receive signals from the either the parasympathetic or sympathetic nervous system while the endocrine system receives signals from both.
D
Organs of the endocrine system are the only organs in the body that produce hormones.
17
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 28 videos