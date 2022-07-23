For diffusion to occur, there must be:
a. A selectively permeable membrane
b. Equal amounts of solute
c. A concentration difference
d. Some sort of carrier system
e. All of the above
When a cell is placed in a(n)___solution, the cell will lose water through osmosis. This process results in the___ of red blood cells
(a) hypotonic; crenation
(b) hypertonic; crenation
(c) isotonic; hemolysis
(d) hypotonic; hemolysis
The sodium–potassium exchange pump
(a) Is an example of facilitated diffusion
(b) Does not require the input of cellular energy in the form of ATP
(c) Moves the sodium and potassium ions along their concentration gradients
(d) Is composed of a carrier protein located in the plasma membrane
(e) Is not necessary for the maintenance of homeostasis
Solutions A and B are separated by a selectively permeable barrier. Over time, the level of fluid on side A increases. Which solution initially had the higher concentration of solute?
In the following diagram, identify the type of solution (hypertonic, hypotonic, or isotonic) in which the red blood cells are immersed.
The process that transports solid objects such as bacteria into the cell is called
(a) Pinocytosis
(b) Phagocytosis
(c) Exocytosis
(d) Receptor-mediated endocytosis
(e) Channel-mediated transport