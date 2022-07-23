Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmosis Osmosis is the movement of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. This process is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis and can affect cell volume and pressure. Understanding osmosis is essential for predicting how cells respond to different solutions.

Tonicity Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to the inside of a cell. Solutions can be classified as hypertonic (higher solute concentration), hypotonic (lower solute concentration), or isotonic (equal solute concentration). The tonicity of a solution determines the direction of water movement and the resulting effects on cell shape and function.