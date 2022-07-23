Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Concentration Gradient The concentration gradient refers to the difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas. A steeper gradient, where there is a high concentration of molecules in one area and a low concentration in another, typically results in a faster diffusion rate. This is because molecules naturally move from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration to achieve equilibrium.

Temperature Temperature significantly affects diffusion rates, as it influences the kinetic energy of molecules. Higher temperatures increase molecular motion, leading to more frequent and energetic collisions, which accelerates the diffusion process. Conversely, lower temperatures slow down molecular movement, resulting in reduced diffusion rates.