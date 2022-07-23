Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transport Membrane proteins play a crucial role in the transport of substances across the cell membrane. They can function as channels or carriers, facilitating the movement of ions, nutrients, and waste products in and out of the cell. This selective permeability is essential for maintaining homeostasis and allowing cells to respond to their environment.

Signal Transduction Membrane proteins are integral to signal transduction, which is the process by which cells respond to external signals. These proteins, often functioning as receptors, bind to signaling molecules (ligands) such as hormones or neurotransmitters, triggering a cascade of cellular responses. This mechanism is vital for communication between cells and for coordinating physiological processes.