Describe the four structural components of the plasma membrane and the function of each.
Think carefully about the chemistry of the plasma membrane, and then answer this question: Why is minor damage to the membrane usually not a problem?
At resting membrane potential, the cytoplasmic side of the membrane surface of the cell is___, and the cell extracellular membrane surface is___.
(a) slightly negative; slightly positive
(b) slightly positive; slightly negative
(c) slightly positive; neutral
(d) slightly negative; neutral