The interphase of the cell life cycle is divided into
(a) Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase
(b) G0, G1, S, and G2
(c) Mitosis and cytokinesis
(d) All of these
List, in sequence, the phases of the interphase stage of the cell life cycle, and briefly describe what happens in each.
List the stages of mitosis, and briefly describe the events that occur in each.
When cells exit either semi-permanently or permanently from the cell cycle and develop a specific function, they are said to be in _____ phase.