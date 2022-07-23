Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytokinesis Cytokinesis is the process that follows mitosis, where the cytoplasm of a parental cell divides into two daughter cells. This process is crucial for ensuring that each daughter cell receives an appropriate share of the cytoplasmic contents and organelles, thereby maintaining cellular function and viability. Recommended video: 01:25 01:25 Cytokinesis

Cell Cycle The cell cycle is a series of phases that a cell goes through to grow and divide. It consists of interphase (G1, S, G2) and the mitotic phase (M), which includes mitosis and cytokinesis. Understanding the cell cycle is essential for comprehending how cells replicate and how errors in this process can lead to diseases such as cancer. Recommended video: 03:31 03:31 Cell Cycle Regulation