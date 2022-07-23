The phase of mitosis during which centrioles reach the poles and chromosomes attach to the spindle is
a. Anaphase
b. Metaphase
c. Prophase
d. Telophase
Two examples of chemotherapeutic drugs (drugs used to treat cancer) and their cellular actions are listed below. Explain why each drug could be fatal to a cell. • Vincristine (brand name Oncovin): damages the mitotic spindle • Doxorubicin (Adriamycin): binds to DNA and blocks mRNA synthesis
Cell division typically yields two daughter cells, each with one nucleus. How is the occasional binucleate condition of liver cells explained?
List, in sequence, the phases of the interphase stage of the cell life cycle, and briefly describe what happens in each.
List the stages of mitosis, and briefly describe the events that occur in each.