Cell Cycle Stages The cell cycle consists of distinct phases that a cell goes through to grow and divide. It is primarily divided into interphase (G1, S, G2) and the mitotic phase (mitosis and cytokinesis). Interphase is crucial for cell growth and DNA replication, while mitosis is the process of nuclear division. Recommended video: 03:31 03:31 Cell Cycle Regulation

Interphase Interphase is the longest phase of the cell cycle, where the cell prepares for division. It includes three sub-phases: G1 (cell growth), S (DNA synthesis), and G2 (preparation for mitosis). During interphase, the cell performs its normal functions and duplicates its genetic material. Recommended video: 08:05 08:05 Interphase