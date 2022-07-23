Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytokinesis Definition Cytokinesis is the process during cell division where the cytoplasm of a parental cell is divided into two daughter cells. It typically follows mitosis or meiosis, ensuring that each new cell receives an appropriate share of the cytoplasmic contents and organelles.

Mechanism of Cytokinesis Cytokinesis involves the formation of a contractile ring composed of actin and myosin filaments, which constricts the cell membrane at the center of the cell. This process is crucial for physically separating the two daughter cells and is regulated by various proteins that ensure proper timing and coordination.