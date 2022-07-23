Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interphase Interphase is the longest phase of the cell cycle, during which the cell prepares for division. It is divided into three sub-phases: G1, S, and G2. During interphase, the cell grows, duplicates its DNA, and prepares the necessary components for mitosis. Recommended video: 08:05 08:05 Interphase

G1 Phase The G1 phase, or Gap 1 phase, is the first sub-phase of interphase where the cell grows in size, synthesizes mRNA and proteins, and carries out its normal functions. It is a critical period for the cell to assess its environment and ensure conditions are favorable for DNA replication. Recommended video: 03:21 03:21 Phases of Mitosis