Mitosis Mitosis is a process of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells from a single parent cell. It is essential for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms. Mitosis is divided into several distinct stages, each characterized by specific events that ensure the accurate distribution of chromosomes.

Stages of Mitosis The stages of mitosis include prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. In prophase, chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, and the nuclear envelope begins to break down. Metaphase aligns chromosomes at the cell's equatorial plane, while anaphase separates sister chromatids to opposite poles. Finally, telophase re-establishes the nuclear envelope around each set of chromosomes, leading to the final separation of the cytoplasm.