Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytokinesis Cytokinesis is the final stage of cell division, occurring after mitosis, where the cytoplasm of a parental cell is divided into two daughter cells. This process involves the formation of a cleavage furrow in animal cells or a cell plate in plant cells, ensuring that each daughter cell receives the necessary organelles and cytoplasmic components. It is crucial for the successful completion of cell division and the maintenance of proper cell function. Recommended video: 01:25 01:25 Cytokinesis

Interphase Interphase is the longest phase of the cell cycle, during which the cell prepares for division. It consists of three sub-phases: G1 (cell growth), S (DNA synthesis), and G2 (preparation for mitosis). During interphase, the cell undergoes metabolic activities, duplicates its DNA, and synthesizes proteins necessary for mitosis, ensuring that the daughter cells will have the correct genetic material and resources. Recommended video: 08:05 08:05 Interphase