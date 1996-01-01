3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Molecules A and B contain 110 kcal/mol of free energy, and molecules B and C contain 150 kcal/mol of energy. A and B are converted to C and D. What can be concluded?
A
A and B will be converted to C and D with a net release of energy.
B
The conversion of A and B to C and D is exergonic; the products are less organized than the reactants.
C
The conversion of A and B to C and D is spontaneous.
D
The entropy in the products, C and D, is higher than in the reactants, A and B.
E
The reaction that proceeds to convert A and B to C and D is endergonic; the products are more organized than the reactants.
295
Watch next
Master Chemical Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice