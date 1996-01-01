3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
What do the sign and magnitude of the ΔG of a reaction tell us about the speed of the reaction? and
The sign determines whether the reaction is spontaneous, and the magnitude determines the speed.
The sign does not matter, but the larger the magnitude of ΔG, the faster the reaction.
The sign does not matter, but the smaller the magnitude of ΔG, the faster the reaction.
The more negative the ΔG, the faster the reaction is.
Neither the sign nor the magnitude of ΔG has anything to do with the speed of a reaction.
