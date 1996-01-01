3. Energy & Cell Processes
From the equation ΔG = ΔH – TΔS it is clear that __________.
A
a decrease in the system's total energy will increase the probability of spontaneous change
B
increasing the entropy of a system will increase the probability of spontaneous change
C
increasing the temperature of a system will increase the probability of spontaneous change
D
a decrease in the system's total energy will increase the probability of spontaneous change, and increasing the entropy of a system will increase the probability of spontaneous change
E
a decrease in the system's total energy will increase the probability of spontaneous change, increasing the entropy of a system will increase the probability of spontaneous change, and increasing the temperature of a system will increase the probability of spontaneous change
