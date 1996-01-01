3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
Which of the following determines the sign of ΔG for a reaction?
The enzyme catalyzing the reaction's having a high affinity (strength of binding) for the reactants
The enzyme catalyzing the reaction's having a low affinity for the products
The free energy of the products
The free energy of the reactants
The free energy of the reactants and the free energy of the products
