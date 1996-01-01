11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
1
concept
Types of Propagation: Continuous Conduction
3m
2
concept
Types of Propagation: Saltatory Conduction
3m
3
example
Propagation of Action Potentials Example 1
2m
4
ProblemProblem
In unmyelinated axons, action potentials are propagated by_________ conduction.
A
Continuous
B
Saltatory
5
ProblemProblem
Dr. Roberts is testing a new drug that blocks sodium channels in the axons of a neuron. Which of the following statements is correct?
A
The drug would prevent both the generation of graded potentials and the propagation of action potentials.
B
The drug would prevent the generation of graded potentials.
C
The drug would prevent the propagation of action potentials.
D
The drug would only have a mild effect on the neuron because potassium channels are still operational.