Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Overview of Long Bones
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone Example 1
During a skiing accident, Jean-Luc breaks the shaft of his humerus. What is the anatomically correct term for the portion of the bone that he broke?
Metaphysis
Epiphysis
Diaphysis
Articular Cartilage
Osgood-Schlatter disease is a painful condition that affects the proximal end of the tibia (a long bone) just distal to the knee. It primarily affects athletically active children between the ages of 10 and 14. The condition develops when the patellar tendon places strain on this area of the tibia as the area is not as stable as other regions of the bone in children this age. Why would this region not be as stable as other regions of the tibia?
The medullary cavity does not fully develop until adulthood, meaning the yellow marrow would not provide shock absorption.
The spongy bone of the epiphysis would not have fully calcified so the bone in that area would not be as hard.
Articular cartilage is not fully formed until adulthood meaning there would be more stress in the joint.
Children in this age are going through a growth spurt meaning there is a significant amount of cartilage in the epiphyseal plate.
Nerves and Blood Supply
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone Example 2
What problems would arise if a bone lacked a nutrient foramen?
Bones would lose their tensile strength.
The periosteum would not adhere to the bone properly.
The articular cartilage would not form.
Bones would lose blood supply and nerves.
Which bone structure is most closely associated with the perforating fibers?
Nutrient Foramen.
Periosteum.
Medullary Cavity.
Epiphyseal Plate.
Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism. A person with this condition will have short arms and legs but a normal sized head and trunk. Achondroplasia literally means “without cartilage formation”. Why would a disorder that affects cartilage formation lead to dwarfism?
Cartilage is more prevalent in the limbs as there are more articulating joints in the arms and legs.
Long bones grow in length at the epiphyseal plate, which is composed of cartilage until puberty.
Long bones are covered with articular cartilage at joints. A lack of cartilage at the joint would inhibit growth.
Without cartilage, the medullary cavity would not form properly shortening the diaphysis.
Where would you be more likely to find red marrow and why?
The nutrient foramen, red marrow produces blood cells, and the nutrient foramen contains blood vessels.
The endosteum, red marrow produces blood cells, and the endosteum contains progenitor bone cells.
The epiphysis, red marrow is found in spongy bone, and spongy bone is found in the epiphysis.
The diaphysis, the medullary cavity of the diaphysis is filled with marrow.