2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
1
concept
Osmosis
8m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Osmosis Example 1
3m
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Direction of Osmosis
6m
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Osmosis is best defined as the movement of:
A
Water molecules across a semi-permeable membrane into a region of low solute concentration
B
Solute molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of lower concentration
C
Water molecules across a semi-permeable membrane into a region of high solute concentration
D
Water molecules inside a cell that can't be transported out
E
Solute molecules from an area of low concentration to an area of higher concentration
5
ProblemProblem
Which direction would you expect water to move across the cell membrane?
A
Into the cell
B
Out of the cell
C
Into the cell and out of the cell at equal rates
D
Water will not move across the cell membrane
6
concept
Environmental Tonicity Affects Cells
10m
Was this helpful?
7
ProblemProblem
Plants become turgid when placed in this type of solution:
A
Hypotonic
B
Isotonic
C
Hypertonic
D
Megatonic
8
ProblemProblem
What would you expect to happen to the cell under the following conditions?
A
The cell will swell
B
The cell will lyse
C
The cell will shrivel
D
The cell will stay the same
Additional resources for Osmosis
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (9)
- A cell is placed in a solution that is hypotonic to the cell. Which of the following best describes movement o...
- If a solution surrounding a cell is hypertonic relative to the inside of the cell, how will water move? a. It ...
- What two conditions must be present for osmosis to occur?Integral membrane proteins are anchored in lipid bila...
- A plant cell placed in distilled water will ______________; an animal cell placed in distilled water will ____...
- The sodium concentration in a cell is 10 times less than the concentration in the surrounding fluid. How can t...
- DRAW IT An artificial 'cell' consisting of an aqueous solution enclosed in a selectively permeable membrane is...
- A cell that is placed in salty seawater will . a. take sodium and chloride ions in by diffus...
- In an experiment, you create two groups of liposomes in a solution containing 0.1 M NaCl—one made from red blo...
- Examine the experimental chamber in Figure 6.8a. Explain what would occur by osmosis if you added a 1-M soluti...