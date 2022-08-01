3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
concept
Cell Cycle Regulation
concept
Cell Cycle Checkpoints
3
ProblemProblem
Checkpoints within the cell cycle:
A
Are located within interphase and allow entry to G0.
B
Are located within G1, S and G2.
C
Are located within G1, M and G2.
D
Are located within G1, M, S and G2.
E
Are located within all the phases of the cell cycle.
4
ProblemProblem
The M phase checkpoint ensures that all chromosomes are attached to the mitotic spindle. If this does not happen, cells would most likely be arrested in ________.
a) Telophase.
b) Prophase.
c) G2.
d) Metaphase.
A
Telophase.
B
Prophase.
C
G2.
D
Metaphase.
5
ProblemProblem
Which of the following cell cycle checkpoints ensures that the genetic material is fully replicated before mitosis?
A
G0.
B
M.
C
G1.
D
G2.
E
S.
