3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
1
concept
Electron Transport Chain
7m
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Remembering the ETC
4m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
In the electron transport chain, the final electron acceptor is:
a) H2O.
b) CO2.
c) H2O.
d) O2.
e) NAD+.
A
H2O.
B
CO2.
C
O2.
D
NAD+.
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?
a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.
A
The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
B
The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
C
Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
D
Substrate-level phosphorylation.
Additional resources for Electron Transport Chain
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (8)
- In mitochondria, exergonic redox reactions a. are the source of energy driving prokaryotic ATP synthesis. b. p...
- Cyanide binds to at least one molecule involved in producing ATP. If a cell is exposed to cyanide, most of the...
- When electrons flow along the electron transport chains of mitochondria, which of the following changes occurs...
- The poison cyanide binds to an electron carrier within the electron transport chain and blocks the movement of...
- The electron transport chain . a. is located in the matrix of the mitochondrion; b. has the ...
- The researchers who observed that magnetite was produced by bacterial cultures from the deep subsurface carrie...
- The researchers who observed that magnetite was produced by bacterial cultures from the deep subsurface carrie...
- Cyanide (C≡N−) blocks complex IV of the electron transport chain. Suggest a hypothesis for what happens to the...