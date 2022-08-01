Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
concept

8m
Problem
Cells spend the majority of their time in which one of the following phases of the cell cycle?

Problem
The first phase in the cell cycle (G1) corresponds to ___________.

Problem
Which pair includes a phase of the cell cycle and a cellular process that occurs during that phase?

concept

Centrosomes & Mitotic Spindles

4m
Problem
What is the name of the microtubule-organizing center found in animal cells as an identifiable structure present during all phases of the cell cycle?

a) Spindle.

b) Centromere.

c) Centrosome.

d) Kinetochore.

Problem
What is the role of the spindle fibers during mitosis?

