Interphase
Interphase
Interphase
Cells spend the majority of their time in which one of the following phases of the cell cycle?
A
Interphase.
B
Prometaphase.
C
Metaphase.
D
Anaphase.
The first phase in the cell cycle (G1) corresponds to ___________.
A
The phase between DNA replication and the M phase.
B
The beginning of mitosis.
C
The phase in which DNA is being replicated.
D
Normal growth and cell function.
Which pair includes a phase of the cell cycle and a cellular process that occurs during that phase?
A
G1 phase, DNA replication.
B
G2 phase, preparation for mitosis.
C
S phase, cell division.
D
M phase, cell growth.
Centrosomes & Mitotic Spindles
What is the name of the microtubule-organizing center found in animal cells as an identifiable structure present during all phases of the cell cycle?
a) Spindle.
b) Centromere.
c) Centrosome.
d) Kinetochore.
A
Spindle.
B
Centromere.
C
Centrosome.
D
Kinetochore.
What is the role of the spindle fibers during mitosis?
A
They separate the chromosomes.
B
They break down the nuclear envelope.
C
They replicate the DNA.
D
They condense the chromosomes.
