Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion Practice Problems

Consider that the oxygen atom in a NO molecule undergoes a simple harmonic motion with a frequency f and an amplitude A. At the equilibrium position, the elastic potential energy of the oxygen atom is set to zero. Find a) i) the displacement and ii) the velocity of the oxygen atom when the kinetic energy and elastic potential energy are equal. b) i) How many times does this happen during a given period? ii) and what is the time interval separating two consecutive occurrences? c) Calculate the percentage of mechanical energy that is kinetic energy when the oxygen atom's displacement is one-third of its maximum displacement.