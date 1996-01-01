Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A 20 kg, 5 m-long bar of uniform mass distribution is attached to the ceiling by a light string, as shown. Because the string is off-center (2 m from the right edge), the bar does not hang horizontally. To fix this, you place a small object on the right edge of the bar. What mass should this object have, to cause the bar to balance horizontally?
A board 8 m in length, 20 kg in mass, and of uniform mass distribution, is supported by two scales placed underneath it. The left scale is placed 2 m from the left end of the board, and the right scale is placed on the board’s right end. A small object 10 kg in mass is placed on the left end of the board. Calculate the reading on the left scale. (Use g=10 m/s2.)
BONUS:Calculate the reading on the right scale.
A 70 kg, 1.90 m man doing push-ups holds himself in place making 20° with the floor, as shown. His feet and arms are, respectively, 1.15 m below and 0.4 m above from his center of mass. You may model him as a thin, long board, and assume his arms and feet are perpendicular to the floor. How much force does the floor apply to each of his hands? (Use g=10 m/s2.)
BONUS:How much force does the floor apply to each of his feet?
A ladder of mass 20 kg (uniformly distributed) and length 6 m rests against a vertical wall while making an angle of Θ = 60° with the horizontal, as shown. A 50 kg girl climbs 2 m up the ladder. Calculate the magnitude of the total contact force at the bottom of the ladder (Remember:You will need to first calculate the magnitude of N,BOT and f,S).
A beam 200 kg in mass and 6 m in length is held horizontally against a wall by a hinge on the wall and a light rod underneath it, as shown. The rod makes an angle of 30° with the wall and connects with the beam 1 m from its right edge. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x axis, and use g=10 m/s2.)
A beam 200 kg in mass and 4 m in length is held against a vertical wall by a hinge on the wall and a light horizontal cable, as shown. The beam makes 53° with the wall. At the end of the beam, a second light cable holds a 100 kg object. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x axis, and use g=10 m/s2.)
A 200 kg, 10 m-long beam is held at equilibrium by a hinge on the floor and a force you apply on it via a light rope connected to its edge, as shown. The beam is held at 53° above the horizontal, and your rope makes an angle of 30° with it. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x, and use g=10 m/s2.)
A composite disc is made out of two concentric cylinders, as shown. The inner cylinder has radius 30 cm. The outer cylinder has radius 50 cm. If you pull on a light rope attached to the edge of the outer cylinder (shown left) with 100 N, how hard must you pull on a light rope attached to the edge of the inner cylinder (shown right) so the disc does not spin?