Step 2: Review the primary functions of each muscle listed in the options. For example: - Latissimus dorsi: Primarily responsible for extension, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm. - Pectoralis major: Responsible for flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm. - Teres minor: Functions in lateral rotation and stabilization of the shoulder joint. - Infraspinatus: Also involved in lateral rotation and stabilization of the shoulder joint.