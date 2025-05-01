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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for flexing the arm at the glenohumeral (shoulder) joint?
A
Latissimus dorsi
B
Pectoralis major
C
Teres minor
D
Infraspinatus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the action described in the question. Flexion of the arm at the glenohumeral joint refers to moving the arm forward and upward, decreasing the angle between the arm and the front of the body.
Step 2: Review the primary functions of each muscle listed in the options. For example:
- Latissimus dorsi: Primarily responsible for extension, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm.
- Pectoralis major: Responsible for flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm.
- Teres minor: Functions in lateral rotation and stabilization of the shoulder joint.
- Infraspinatus: Also involved in lateral rotation and stabilization of the shoulder joint.
Step 3: Identify which muscle is anatomically positioned to perform flexion at the glenohumeral joint. The pectoralis major is located on the anterior chest and connects to the humerus, making it well-suited for flexion.
Step 4: Eliminate muscles that do not contribute to flexion. For example, the latissimus dorsi is involved in extension (opposite of flexion), and the teres minor and infraspinatus are primarily rotator cuff muscles responsible for rotation and stabilization.
Step 5: Conclude that the pectoralis major is the muscle primarily responsible for flexing the arm at the glenohumeral joint based on its anatomical position and function.
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