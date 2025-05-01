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Multiple Choice
Which term describes muscles with fibers that run parallel to the midline of the body?
A
Transversus
B
Rectus
C
Orbicularis
D
Oblique
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical terminology used to describe muscle fiber orientation. 'Rectus' refers to muscle fibers that run straight or parallel to a reference point, such as the midline of the body.
Step 2: Compare the term 'Rectus' with other options provided. 'Transversus' refers to fibers that run perpendicular to the midline, 'Oblique' refers to fibers that run at an angle, and 'Orbicularis' refers to circular muscle fibers.
Step 3: Recognize that the term 'Rectus' is specifically used for muscles with fibers aligned parallel to the midline, such as the rectus abdominis muscle.
Step 4: Recall examples of muscles named based on their fiber orientation. For instance, the rectus abdominis muscle runs parallel to the midline, while the transversus abdominis runs perpendicular.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct term describing muscles with fibers parallel to the midline is 'Rectus,' based on anatomical conventions and definitions.
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