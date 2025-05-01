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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for extending the wrist and hand?
A
Extensor carpi radialis longus
B
Flexor carpi ulnaris
C
Flexor digitorum superficialis
D
Palmaris longus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the muscles listed in the options. The question asks for the muscle primarily responsible for extending the wrist and hand. Extension refers to increasing the angle between the bones at a joint, moving the hand away from the body.
Step 2: Analyze the role of the Extensor carpi radialis longus. This muscle is located on the posterior side of the forearm and is specifically involved in wrist extension and abduction of the hand.
Step 3: Examine the function of the Flexor carpi ulnaris. This muscle is located on the anterior side of the forearm and is responsible for flexing and adducting the wrist, not extending it.
Step 4: Review the role of the Flexor digitorum superficialis. This muscle is also located on the anterior side of the forearm and primarily flexes the fingers and wrist, not extending the wrist.
Step 5: Consider the function of the Palmaris longus. This muscle is involved in flexing the wrist and tensing the palmar aponeurosis, but it does not contribute to wrist extension. Based on this analysis, the Extensor carpi radialis longus is the correct answer.
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