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Multiple Choice
The functions of the erector spinae muscles include which of the following?
A
Compressing the abdominal contents
B
Abducting the thigh
C
Flexing the forearm at the elbow
D
Extending the vertebral column
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the location and anatomy of the erector spinae muscles: These muscles are a group of long, thin muscles that run along the spine, from the lower back to the upper back and neck. They are responsible for maintaining posture and controlling movements of the vertebral column.
Review the primary function of the erector spinae muscles: Their main role is to extend the vertebral column, which means straightening the spine or bending backward. This action is crucial for maintaining an upright posture.
Eliminate incorrect options based on muscle function: Compressing the abdominal contents is a function of abdominal muscles, abducting the thigh is performed by muscles like the gluteus medius, and flexing the forearm at the elbow is controlled by muscles such as the biceps brachii. None of these are related to the erector spinae muscles.
Focus on the correct option: Extending the vertebral column aligns with the known function of the erector spinae muscles. This movement involves straightening the spine or bending backward, which is consistent with their anatomical role.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the anatomical location and function of the erector spinae muscles, the correct answer is extending the vertebral column. This matches their role in maintaining posture and facilitating spinal extension.
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