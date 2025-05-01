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Multiple Choice
Muscles that act on the knee joint form most of the mass of the __________.
A
thigh
B
abdomen
C
calf
D
forearm
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the knee joint. The knee joint is located between the femur (thigh bone) and the tibia (shin bone). It is a hinge joint that allows flexion and extension of the leg.
Step 2: Consider the muscles responsible for movement at the knee joint. These muscles include the quadriceps femoris group (responsible for extension) and the hamstring group (responsible for flexion). Both muscle groups are located in the thigh region.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided: thigh, abdomen, calf, and forearm. Determine which region contains the majority of the muscles that act on the knee joint. The thigh is the correct region because it houses the quadriceps and hamstrings.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The abdomen does not contain muscles that act on the knee joint, as it is primarily involved in trunk movement and stabilization. The calf contains muscles that act on the ankle joint, not the knee. The forearm contains muscles that act on the wrist and fingers, unrelated to the knee joint.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'thigh,' as it contains the majority of the muscles responsible for knee joint movement.
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