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Multiple Choice
Smooth and skeletal muscles both contain elongated muscle ______.
A
fibers
B
ligaments
C
discs
D
tendons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the structure of smooth and skeletal muscles. Both types of muscles are composed of specialized cells that are elongated and designed for contraction.
Step 2: Recall the terminology used to describe the basic structural unit of muscles. In both smooth and skeletal muscles, these elongated cells are referred to as 'muscle fibers.'
Step 3: Differentiate between the other options provided in the question. For example, 'ligaments' connect bones to other bones, 'discs' are found in structures like intervertebral discs, and 'tendons' connect muscles to bones. None of these terms describe the elongated cells in muscles.
Step 4: Confirm that 'fibers' is the correct term because it specifically refers to the elongated cells that make up muscle tissue in both smooth and skeletal muscles.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'fibers' based on the anatomical and physiological characteristics of muscle tissue.
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