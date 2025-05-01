Step 2: Define the options provided in the question: - Dislocation: This refers to the displacement of a bone from its joint. It does not directly involve muscle or tendon injury. - Fracture: This is a break in a bone and does not involve muscle or tendon damage. - Sprain: This is an injury to a ligament, which connects bones to other bones, not muscles or tendons. - Strain: This is an injury to a muscle or tendon, often caused by overstretching or tearing.