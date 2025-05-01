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Multiple Choice
An injury to the body of the muscle or to the attachment of a tendon is known as a/an:
A
dislocation
B
strain
C
fracture
D
sprain
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. A 'muscle' refers to the tissue responsible for movement, while a 'tendon' is the connective tissue that attaches muscle to bone. Injuries to these structures are common in physical activity or trauma.
Step 2: Define the options provided in the question:
- Dislocation: This refers to the displacement of a bone from its joint. It does not directly involve muscle or tendon injury.
- Fracture: This is a break in a bone and does not involve muscle or tendon damage.
- Sprain: This is an injury to a ligament, which connects bones to other bones, not muscles or tendons.
- Strain: This is an injury to a muscle or tendon, often caused by overstretching or tearing.
Step 3: Analyze the question. It specifically asks about an injury to the body of the muscle or the attachment of a tendon. Based on the definitions, the term 'strain' aligns with this description.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. Dislocation, fracture, and sprain do not match the description of an injury to a muscle or tendon. This leaves 'strain' as the correct answer.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for an injury to the body of the muscle or the attachment of a tendon is 'strain,' based on the definitions and logical elimination of other options.
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