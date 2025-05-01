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Multiple Choice
The epimysium of a muscle surrounds which of the following?
A
individual muscle fibers
B
the sarcomere
C
the entire muscle
D
muscle fascicles
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of skeletal muscle: Skeletal muscle is organized into layers, starting with individual muscle fibers, grouped into fascicles, and then the entire muscle. Each layer is surrounded by connective tissue.
Learn the connective tissue layers: The three layers of connective tissue in skeletal muscle are the endomysium (surrounds individual muscle fibers), the perimysium (surrounds muscle fascicles), and the epimysium (surrounds the entire muscle).
Focus on the epimysium: The epimysium is the outermost layer of connective tissue. It is a dense layer that encases the entire muscle, providing structural support and protection.
Compare the options: Individual muscle fibers are surrounded by the endomysium, muscle fascicles are surrounded by the perimysium, and the sarcomere is a functional unit within muscle fibers, not surrounded by connective tissue. The epimysium surrounds the entire muscle.
Conclude based on anatomy: Based on the organization of skeletal muscle and connective tissue layers, the epimysium surrounds the entire muscle.
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