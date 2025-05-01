Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of muscle acts to stabilize the origin of a prime mover and helps maintain upright posture?
A
Agonists
B
Fixators
C
Antagonists
D
Synergists
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the prime mover (agonist) in muscle movement. The prime mover is the main muscle responsible for producing a specific movement.
Step 2: Learn about the role of fixators. Fixators are specialized muscles that stabilize the origin of the prime mover, ensuring that it can perform its function effectively without unnecessary movement.
Step 3: Recognize how fixators contribute to maintaining upright posture. These muscles stabilize the spine and other structures, allowing the body to remain balanced and upright.
Step 4: Differentiate fixators from other muscle types such as antagonists (which oppose the action of the prime mover) and synergists (which assist the prime mover in performing its action).
Step 5: Apply this knowledge to identify fixators as the correct answer to the question, as they stabilize the origin of the prime mover and help maintain upright posture.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan