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Multiple Choice
Which head of the triceps brachii muscle is located on the posterior surface of the humerus and is not attached to the scapula?
A
Lateral head
B
Medial head
C
Short head
D
Long head
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomy of the triceps brachii muscle, which consists of three heads: the long head, lateral head, and medial head. Each head has distinct origins and attachments.
Step 2: Understand that the long head of the triceps brachii originates from the infraglenoid tubercle of the scapula, making it the only head attached to the scapula.
Step 3: Focus on the lateral and medial heads, which originate from the posterior surface of the humerus. These heads are not attached to the scapula.
Step 4: Differentiate between the lateral and medial heads based on their specific locations on the humerus. The lateral head is located on the upper posterior surface of the humerus, while the medial head is located on the lower posterior surface.
Step 5: Conclude that the lateral head of the triceps brachii is the correct answer, as it is located on the posterior surface of the humerus and is not attached to the scapula.
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