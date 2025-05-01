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Multiple Choice
Which of the following medical terms means 'within the muscle'?
A
Intramuscular
B
Submuscular
C
Perimuscular
D
Intermuscular
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the prefix, root, and suffix of each term to understand their meanings. For example, 'Intramuscular' can be broken down into 'Intra-' (within), 'muscul-' (muscle), and '-ar' (pertaining to).
Analyze the prefix 'Intra-' in 'Intramuscular,' which means 'within.' This suggests that the term refers to something located within the muscle.
Compare the other options: 'Submuscular' has the prefix 'Sub-' meaning 'under,' so it refers to something located under the muscle. 'Perimuscular' has the prefix 'Peri-' meaning 'around,' indicating something around the muscle. 'Intermuscular' has the prefix 'Inter-' meaning 'between,' referring to something between muscles.
Determine which prefix aligns with the meaning 'within the muscle.' Based on the analysis, 'Intra-' is the correct prefix for this meaning.
Conclude that the correct medical term for 'within the muscle' is 'Intramuscular,' as it directly matches the definition provided by the prefix, root, and suffix.
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