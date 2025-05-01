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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an action of the internal oblique muscles?
A
Elevation of the scapula
B
Abduction of the thigh
C
Flexion and rotation of the vertebral column
D
Extension of the elbow
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the location and function of the internal oblique muscles. These muscles are part of the abdominal wall and are located beneath the external oblique muscles. They play a role in trunk movement and stabilization.
Review the actions of the internal oblique muscles. Their primary functions include flexion and rotation of the vertebral column, as well as assisting in compressing the abdominal contents during activities like forced expiration.
Eliminate incorrect options based on anatomical knowledge: Elevation of the scapula is performed by muscles like the trapezius and levator scapulae, not the internal oblique. Abduction of the thigh is performed by muscles like the gluteus medius and minimus, not the internal oblique. Extension of the elbow is performed by the triceps brachii, not the internal oblique.
Focus on the correct action: Flexion and rotation of the vertebral column. The internal oblique muscles contract to assist in bending the trunk forward (flexion) and twisting the trunk side-to-side (rotation).
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Flexion and rotation of the vertebral column,' as this aligns with the anatomical function of the internal oblique muscles.
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