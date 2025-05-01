Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles does NOT move the hyoid bone?
A
Sternocleidomastoid
B
Geniohyoid
C
Mylohyoid
D
Stylohyoid
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the hyoid bone. The hyoid bone is a U-shaped bone in the neck that serves as an attachment site for muscles involved in swallowing and speech. Many muscles in the neck and jaw region contribute to its movement.
Step 2: Review the muscles listed in the problem and their functions. The Geniohyoid, Mylohyoid, and Stylohyoid muscles are all involved in moving the hyoid bone during swallowing or speech. The Sternocleidomastoid, however, primarily functions to rotate and flex the head and neck, and does not directly move the hyoid bone.
Step 3: Analyze the Sternocleidomastoid muscle. This muscle originates from the sternum and clavicle and inserts on the mastoid process of the temporal bone. Its primary actions include head rotation and neck flexion, not hyoid movement.
Step 4: Compare the Sternocleidomastoid to the other muscles listed. The Geniohyoid, Mylohyoid, and Stylohyoid muscles all have direct attachments to the hyoid bone and contribute to its movement, unlike the Sternocleidomastoid.
Step 5: Conclude that the Sternocleidomastoid does NOT move the hyoid bone, based on its anatomical location and primary function.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan