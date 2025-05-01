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Multiple Choice
Most skeletal muscles contain which of the following types of muscle fibers?
A
only fast glycolytic fibers
B
a mixture of fiber types
C
only slow oxidative fibers
D
only cardiac muscle fibers
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of muscle fibers: Skeletal muscles are composed of three main types of muscle fibers—slow oxidative (Type I), fast oxidative-glycolytic (Type IIa), and fast glycolytic (Type IIb). Each type has distinct characteristics related to contraction speed, fatigue resistance, and energy metabolism.
Recognize the functional diversity of skeletal muscles: Skeletal muscles are designed to perform a variety of tasks, from maintaining posture to generating powerful movements. This functional diversity requires a mixture of fiber types to meet different demands.
Learn the distribution of muscle fibers: Most skeletal muscles contain a combination of slow oxidative fibers for endurance activities, fast oxidative-glycolytic fibers for moderate-intensity activities, and fast glycolytic fibers for short bursts of high-intensity activity.
Understand why cardiac muscle fibers are not present: Cardiac muscle fibers are specialized for the heart and are not found in skeletal muscles. Skeletal muscles are voluntary, while cardiac muscles are involuntary and have unique structural and functional properties.
Conclude that skeletal muscles contain a mixture of fiber types: The presence of different fiber types allows skeletal muscles to adapt to various physical activities and energy demands, making them versatile and efficient.
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