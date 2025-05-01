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Multiple Choice
The semimembranosus is a muscle on the ______ side of the thigh.
A
medial
B
lateral
C
anterior
D
posterior
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the location of the semimembranosus muscle. Recall that it is part of the hamstring group, which is located in the posterior region of the thigh.
Step 2: Understand the anatomical terminology used in the options. 'Medial' refers to closer to the midline of the body, 'lateral' refers to farther from the midline, 'anterior' refers to the front, and 'posterior' refers to the back.
Step 3: Visualize or refer to an anatomical diagram of the thigh muscles. The semimembranosus is situated on the medial side of the posterior thigh, near the midline of the body.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the anatomical position of the semimembranosus. It is not located on the lateral or anterior side of the thigh.
Step 5: Conclude that the semimembranosus is on the medial side of the posterior thigh, as it is closer to the midline and part of the hamstring group.
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