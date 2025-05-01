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Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures attaches muscles to each other?
A
Tendon
B
Aponeurosis
C
Ligament
D
Fascia
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each structure listed in the options: Tendon, Aponeurosis, Ligament, and Fascia. Tendons attach muscles to bones, ligaments connect bones to other bones, fascia surrounds and separates muscles, and aponeurosis is a flat sheet-like structure that connects muscles to each other or to bones.
Focus on the term 'attaches muscles to each other' in the question. This indicates a structure that connects muscles directly, rather than connecting muscles to bones or other tissues.
Recall that aponeurosis is a broad, flat connective tissue that serves as an attachment point for muscles, often connecting muscles to each other or to bones. This distinguishes it from tendons, which are cord-like and attach muscles to bones.
Eliminate incorrect options based on their primary functions: Tendons and ligaments do not attach muscles to each other, and fascia primarily surrounds muscles rather than directly attaching them.
Conclude that the correct answer is Aponeurosis, as it is the structure specifically designed to attach muscles to each other or to bones in a flat, sheet-like manner.
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