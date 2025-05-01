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Multiple Choice
The two heads of the biceps brachii muscle converge distally to insert on the __________.
A
radial tuberosity
B
olecranon process
C
greater tubercle of the humerus
D
coracoid process
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the biceps brachii muscle: The biceps brachii has two heads, the long head and the short head, which originate from different points on the scapula and converge distally.
Review the insertion point of the biceps brachii: The insertion is the point where the muscle attaches to the bone it moves. For the biceps brachii, this is a key feature of its function in forearm movement.
Identify the radial tuberosity: The radial tuberosity is a bony prominence on the radius bone of the forearm. It serves as the insertion point for the biceps brachii, allowing the muscle to flex the elbow and supinate the forearm.
Eliminate incorrect options: The olecranon process is part of the ulna and serves as the insertion point for the triceps brachii, not the biceps brachii. The greater tubercle of the humerus is a site for rotator cuff muscle attachment, and the coracoid process is the origin point for the short head of the biceps brachii, not its insertion.
Conclude that the correct answer is the radial tuberosity, as it matches the anatomical insertion point of the biceps brachii muscle.
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